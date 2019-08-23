Aug. 23-- Aug. 23--MOSES LAKE -- Regular commuters over the Alder Street Fill are going to want to plan a new route to and from work, as a major water main replacement begins on that road next Monday.
"The City encourages citizens to find alternate routes around the construction zone during construction," the city wrote in a press release. "We appreciate the cooperation of all during this time as we make improvements to this vital stretch of roadway."
Stratford Road will be impacted with lane closures and intersection restrictions until the project is done at the end of November, according to the press release. One lane in each direction will remain open at all times, the press release states, but condensed traffic may slow down drive times.
"Driveways and water service to businesses will be maintained to the maximum extent possible," the city stated.
The work is being done to prepare for next year's repaving of Stratford Road from Broadway Avenue to Highway 17, the city added in the press release.