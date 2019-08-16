Aug. 16-- Aug. 16--Silhouettes of children from downtown Yakima trace the sidewalk of Sixth Street and East Lincoln Avenue in freshly laid paint, with vibrant geometric shapes serving as their background.
One neighborhood girl is captured posing with a peace sign to signify the culture her family hopes to see develop on their street. Another is dancing, while others play basketball.
"I think it's going perfect," said 8-year-old Finn Nagle-Glasscock as he painted the sidewalk. "We are painting hexagons and we're making (the) world a better place by building this sidewalk and the wall to make happiness."
He said he liked it that the outlines of real kids from the neighborhood had been incorporated into the project -- one of whom had weeks to live, he said. Because of the artwork, she'll still have a place in the community.
He's among over 100 local students painting the mural this week as the culminating project of a six-week summer program put on by Art Expressions, a new extension of Sunrise Outreach Center focused on teaching at-risk youths STEM concepts through art.
It replaces a mural commissioned by officers on the Yakima Police Department's Gang Prevention Unit, which was finished a year ago and tagged by the end of July.
The new mural includes artwork by a Yakama student that was submitted by the Nation, forming another segment of geometric background to represent the native population in the neighborhood, said Christin Garcia, director of Art Expressions.
Hops and an apple tree also decorate the fence, highlighting Yakima's agricultural traditions.
The organization started in December as an after-school program seeking to break the generational cycle of poverty by getting students excited about science, technology, engineering and math through art projects. The summer program was a result. If students see how their skills can be expressed through STEM concepts, they might be more likely to engage in these classes and graduate high school, Garcia said.
Dave Hanson, executive director of Sunrise Outreach Center in Yakima, said the summer program was on a donation basis, and most of the kindergarten- through 12th-grade participants had attended for free. In addition to the students in the summer program, at least 50 kids from the surrounding neighborhood participated in creating the mural in some way, he said.
Throughout the six-week program, Garcia said she taught students concepts like spatial awareness, as well as science, engineering, math and technology concepts.
Shortly after the program began, Yakima City Councilman Jason White and council candidate Kenton Gartrell connected with the organization and suggested the students paint the new mural at the site -- known for its murals and subsequent tagging damage.
Garcia said she saw the project as an opportunity to weave all of the concepts the students learned in her program together, as well as to create a sense of community and hope in the neighborhood.
White and Gartrell helped with the execution of the project, as well as with reaching out to potential donors. Elegant Landscaping and Design prepped the area before the students started painting, for example.
An estimated $1,500 in cement-specific paint was donated by Rodda Paint, Garcia said, and a local family was also planning to coat the mural with a protective seal, making it possible to power wash any potential tagging.
Hanson said the community reaction to the mural had been a welcome surprise, with new relationships forming through the weeklong project as neighbors came out to participate.
"This house is getting to know that house. And this neighbor is getting to know -- and they've lived here for years and years and years and never even knew the other one was there," he said. "So gosh, that's just been such a celebration of the community and diversity."
The broader community also chipped in, with the cheerleading team from La Salle High School and the women's soccer team from Yakima Valley College participating, Garcia said.
When the mural is finished, the words "peace, love, community" will be incorporated into it, said Garcia, in an ode to the previously damaged mural that read the same. A reveal event will be held at noon, she said.
Down the street, 55-year-old Tony Bailey said he had enjoyed watching the progress of the student mural throughout the week. A Yakima native, he said he had seen at least five murals painted on the same fence over the years and destroyed by tagging.
"They don't last long," he said. "It sucks."
This time, he said, he hopes it lasts.
Reach Janelle Retka at jretka@yakimaherald.com or on Twitter: @janelleretka