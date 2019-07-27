July 27-- Jul. 27--WASHOUGAL -- White Salmon native Rory Sullivan has been riding motocross at the Washougal MX Park for 30 years.
He can recall racing when the trees were human-sized, not the colossal firs that now loom over the scenic track that plays host to the Washougal National for the 39th time on Saturday.
"It's really evolved," Sullivan said. "The evolution of Washougal is really cool to see."
Sullivan has witnessed it firsthand as a frequent competitor and teacher on the course. When he's not racing, he coaches riders of all ages and skills as part of his business, Radius Offroad.
But he's only qualified for the National, the ninth round in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, three times, and not since 2011. At 36, he knows his time is running out to compete at the highest level in professional motocross on his home track.
He will try to qualify for the afternoon's national motos on his 450cc Kawasaki bike at 8:45 a.m. Saturday. He missed qualifying by 3 seconds last year, something that's made him even hungrier this time around.
"That's not really much. And for me, it keeps hooking me and keeps me coming back," Sullivan said. "I think I'm still competitive and believe it's possible, but I'm getting to the tail end of my ... national racing."
If he makes the final motos, he'll be competing against the top riders in the world, including two-time defending champion Eli Tomac -- who has won at Washougal twice in the past three years -- and Marvin Musquin, the 2017 Washougal National champion.
With a F-15 fighter plane scheduled to flyover for the opening ceremonies at 12:30 p.m., Sullivan knows the crowd will be amped.
He hopes they'll have a chance to cheer for the local kid who knows the intricacies of the challenging track better than most.
"On top of it being beautiful, it's also extremely tricky," Sullivan said. "With the tall trees, you get the shadows. Being a local rider, I have a homefield advantage racing in the afternoon."
While Sullivan loves his home track, he also relishes the fact that motocross has allowed him to travel the world.
The second he gets back home with his wife, Maya, he's itching for the next adventure. And there's never a shortage of things to do for Sullivan.
Whether it's shooting commercials with sponsors, competing or teaching, Sullivan keeps plenty busy.
"Everything in my life is moto-centric," he says. "Hopefully, at 36, it's not over yet."
Washougal MX National
What: The ninth round in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship
Races: Two motos each in the 450 and 250 classes
When: Practice and qualifying begin at 8 a.m. Opening ceremonies are at 12:30 p.m.
Where: Washougal MX Park, 40912 NE Borin Road, Washougal.
Tickets: Available at the track or online at washougalmxpk.com. General admission is $50. Parking is $10 online. Prices may differ on-site.
On TV: Moto 1 at 4 p.m. on MAVTV. Moto 2 at 7 p.m. on NBCSN.