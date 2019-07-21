July 21-- Jul. 21--SEDRO-WOOLLEY -- Sixth-graders stepping into Danna Thompson's classroom this fall will be in for a surprise.
A 8x17-foot, formerly beige wall in her Evergreen Elementary School classroom will have undergone a transformation from boring to inspiring.
"I was looking for a way to inspire the kids," Thompson said. "Something fun. Something that allows for active learning."
The blank wall dating back to the 1970s wasn't filling the bill.
"This building tends to be kind of stagnant," Thompson said. "The people inside do everything they can to make it more active."
So she came up with a plan.
Thompson, however, wasn't necessarily skilled in the ways of mural painting, so she enlisted the brush strokes and creative genius of Kara Garman of "Kreate with Kara" fame.
The local artist offers the chance for would-be artists to get in touch with their creative side by giving painting a shot at businesses around the valley.
The two women decided to go with a "Percy Jackson" theme. The first book of the series is read in Thompson's class.
So with a theme -- and paint brushes -- in hand, the two women and Garman's 12-year-old son Tanner got down to creating a mural with Greek temples, Poseidon and Zeus (with his arm emerging from a cloud holding a lightning bolt), as well as a five-headed hydra.
"As a teacher, you are always looking for new ways to get students involved and to keep them involved," Thompson said. "To keep that interest piqued."
Toward those means, students will have the opportunity to add creatures and characters to the mural at the end of each school year, thus making it truly a work in progress.
"It's going to be great," she said.
Thompson isn't the only teacher in the school giving a wall a makeover. Brittney Crandall's fourth-grade classroom will boast a sports theme on a slightly smaller scale.
"Runners on a track," Crandall explained. "I wanted something with my personality and the standards we are teaching."
The idea was proposed during a book study. The author said to find your passion (as a teacher) and put it on the wall.
"I'm competitive. But at the same time, I wanted something that portrays the fact that not every kid gets first place and that's all right," Crandall said. "Just as long as you keep trying. The message I wanted to send is to keep on going no matter where you are and that hard works pay off. You just have to make it happen."
So once Garman is done with Thompson's "Percy Jackson" montage, she'll move on to help Crandall with her mural.
"It's going to have a great message," Garman said.
