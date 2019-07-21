July 21-- Jul. 21--The summer challenge continues this week with another race against a local high school standout.
Making solid contact against West Valley softball's Morgan Epperson last week turned out to be quite difficult, particularly when she changed speeds. Look for her to utilize an impressive arsenal of pitches to fool Big Nine hitters often over the next three years.
Selah's Cooper Vick beat most of his local competitors this year and reached the 2A state meet swimming the 100-yard backstroke and as a member of two relays. We met him for a 50-yard race at Lions Pool, where he took second in the 100 butterfly and third in the 100 back to help the Vikings win the Yakima Valley Championships in January.
To make things slightly more fair, Cooper swam the butterfly while I got to swim freestyle. Find out if that kept the race competitive by watching the video at yakimaherald.com.