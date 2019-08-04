Aug. 04-- Aug. 4--YAKIMA, Wash. -- The summer video series travels to Prosser this week to challenge the three-sport athlete who jumped higher and farther than anyone else at the CWAC district meet.
That wasn't quite as intimidating as facing a fastball from Jacob Changala, one of East Valley's two first team all-CWAC pitchers set to return next season. Making solid contact on his slider might be my top accomplishment so far this summer.
Haden Hicks starred on the football field as the CWAC's top wide receiver before a back injury, and he earned first team all-league status again while leading the Mustangs basketball team in scoring. Then for the first time this spring, he put that athleticism to good use as a jumper for Prosser track and field.
The high jump proved to be his best event, as he set a school record with a jump of 6 feet, 6.25 inches and went on to place fourth at the 2A state meet. A long jump of 20 feet, 10.5 inches earned Hicks a district title, and he also took second in the triple jump.
