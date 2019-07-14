July 14-- Jul. 14--The summer challenge moves to the softball diamond this week, featuring West Valley pitcher Morgan Epperson.
Last week, I ran 1,600 meters in 5:28, which wasn't nearly fast enough to keep up with Eisenhower's Jonas Price. On the plus side, one of the best distance runners in Yakima Valley history didn't come too close to passing me in the four-lap race.
My next challenge came in an unfamiliar setting against the Rams' soon-to-be sophomore, who earned honorable mention all-CBBN honors as a freshman. She struck out seven and went the distance to beat Eastmont 6-1 in the district semifinals.
So just how hard is it to hit against Epperson? I put on a helmet, grabbed a bat, and stepped into the box to find out. Watch the video to learn what happened at yakimaherald.com/sports.
