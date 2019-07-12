July 12-- Jul. 12--MOSES LAKE -- Among many other things summer is construction season. And construction is in full swing around the Moses Lake area.
A check of city building permits indicates there's a lot of home improvement out there: homeowners putting up fences, installing irrigation systems, replacing heating/cooling systems, adding porches and decks, remodeling interiors. (All those projects require a building permit.) Home repair projects also require a building permit, whether it's repairing broken sprinkler lines or, in one case, repairs after a house fire.
Commercial construction is still continuing around town, with two new buildings in development at 819 E. Third St., adjacent to the Fairchild Theater. The two are an extension of the commercial buildings across the street. Each building in the "Boardwalk No. 3" development will be 13,218 square feet, with the interiors left undivided. The project is still undergoing review and no date has been announced for construction.
The owners of I-90 Mini-Storage are working on a major expansion, adding at least five new buildings to their facility at 3825 Prichard Rd.
Some projects are easy to see -- the first phase of the expansion and remodeling project at Moses Lake Community Health is nearing completion. The project will add 18,000 square feet and increase the space for the medical and dental clinics by about 30 percent. The first phase should be completed by the end of the summer.
September is the time frame for completion of the first phase at Samaritan Clinic and at Samaritan Healthcare's new Patton Boulevard clinic. (Technically the building is on Aspi Boulevard, near its intersection with Patton.) Crews are remodeling about 5,200 square feet into offices for two physicians and an urgent care clinic. The first phase of the Samaritan Clinic project also is scheduled for a September completion. Portions of all three floors of the clinic are part of the project.
Construction continues in four housing developments spaced around town. Hayden Homes is building houses near state Route 17, between Wheeler and Nelson roads. Aho Homes is continuing a project near Moses Lake Golf Club, and Olsen Homes is building houses near Park Orchard Elementary. Development also has started again on a project at the intersection of Ninth Avenue and South Division Street.
