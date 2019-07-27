July 27-- Jul. 27--ALGER -- The first night of the Bob's Burgers and Brew Summer Nationals at Skagit Speedway saw a familiar face on the winner's podium.
Seth Bergman, who won the Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup last year, claimed another big win at Skagit Speedway on Friday with a victory in the 25-lap A Main on the Summer Nationals' preliminary night.
Bergman is a familiar face at the speedway, thanks to his years racing in the region, especially at Skagit Speedway; he is a former Snohomish resident and a two-time Summer Nationals winner.
Bergman led start to finish to hold off a field filled with former Dirt Cup and Summer Nationals winners. Jason Solwold finished second and Travis Jacobson was third; both are former overall winners of the Summer Nationals, with Solwold having four victories to his name and Jacobson three.
Tony Gualda was fourth and Devon Borden finished fifth. Gualda posted the fastest qualifying time (11.641) and Borden was second-fastest (11.714).
The top four finishers in Friday's A Main guaranteed themselves a spot in the lineup of tonight's A Main.
Nick Evans was the A Main winner in the focus midgets race, which was also 25 laps. Evans, last year's track co-champion, claimed the lead in the race's fifth lap and fought off the rest of the field for the win.
Shane Smith and Chance Crum were second and third, respectively. Garrett Thomas finished fourth and Tristin Thomas was fifth.
The winner of the outlaw tuner A Main was unavailable at press time.
In other action, Austen Wheatley and Eric Fisher won the B Main races in the sprint-car class; Thomas Walker won the midget B Main.
The $10,000-to-win event is slated to wrap up tonight, with gates open at 5:30 p.m. and action set to start at 7 p.m.