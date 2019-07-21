July 21-- Jul. 21--Most days, Yakima Valley elementary students would have to travel 185 miles to visit the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, or OMSI.
On Monday, the Portland-based museum came to the students. During an hourlong "Where in the Worlds" workshop, Melissa Scubelek, an OMSI outreach coordinator, shared facts about the solar system, organized interactive games and exhibits, and answered questions about the solar system.
Kensington Mochel, a 6-year-old from Yakima, came away from the workshop with many new facts she learned about the solar system, such as the name of other dwarf planets besides Pluto.
"It's really fun," she said. "It's really interesting to see the different planets and all their differences."
The workshop is one of several events Yakima Valley Libraries organized for its 2019 summer reading program, "A Universe of Stories."
Summer reading programs aim to help children keep reading when school's not in session, usually by providing incentives for reading a certain number of books or reading for a certain number of minutes a day.
In recent years, such programs have been enhanced to include a wide array of activities and events. Over the course of two months, Yakima Valley Libraries is offering more than 30 events across several branches, including puppet theater, magic shows, escape room experiences, a nature walk, 3-D printing workshops and learning workshops and hands-on science workshops.
Such comprehensive programming gives libraries a chance to not only help children keep reading but helps them continue learning, said Cecilia McGowan, president of the Association for Library Service to Children, a division of the American Library Association that focuses on supporting librarians that provide programming and other services to children.
Recent research shows that children who do not continue reading and learning during the summer end up falling behind peers who aren't only reading but have had learning experiences, such as summer camp, or can travel, McGowan said.
Libraries are "offering children and families opportunities for learning they might not otherwise have," McGowan said.
Advance planning key to success
Krystal Corbray, programming and marketing librarian for Yakima Valley Libraries, usually starts planning the summer reading program each fall. That gives her plenty of time to schedule activities and book the organizations and individuals involved in those events, such as OMSI.
Corbray doesn't have to come up with a summer reading program from the ground up, thanks to the Collaborative Summer Library Program, a consortium of several state libraries and systems that work together on summer reading program materials. The collaborative provides a binder of resources that include activity suggestions, book lists and graphics that libraries can use for their programs. This year, the collaborative created a program curriculum around "A Universe of Stories" theme to mark the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.
"It allows me, as the programming librarian, to focus less on the nuts and bolts of the summer reading program and put my efforts and time to make sure we have a comprehensive, fun program that is of interest and exciting for pretty much everyone in the Yakima Valley," Corbray said.
Yakima Valley Libraries will spend a little over $13,000 for this year's program. About $9,000 of that budget is for performers and events, and the rest covers supplies. The Yakima Valley Libraries Foundation will spend an additional $5,000 for books for kids and teens who complete the summer reading program. For children in preschool to fifth grade, it means reading for at least 20 minutes a day for at least 21 days total during the duration of the program, which goes from June 1 to Aug. 11. For middle and high school students -- grades 6 to 12 -- it means completing at least 20 hours of reading.
Exposure to the library
Signing up for the program isn't a requirement to attend the events. While library officials hope the events prompt children and teenagers to borrow and read books, the events themselves are still valuable, Corbray said.
"Even if patrons don't want to sign up for the program, they're still in our building, they're still getting exposed to something educational," she said.
Attending events could help children develop excitement and enthusiasm for the library over time, said McGowan, the Association for Library Service to Children president.
"Those libraries that make summer reading a fun, interactive and hands-on program are the libraries that are going to succeed with creating lifelong learners and readers," she said.
For parents and caregivers, the summer reading program events are valuable because they provide a family learning opportunity and something for their children to do. A visit to OMSI or Seattle's Pacific Science Center isn't possible for many families.
"Bringing in the performers and organizations like the Pacific Science Center and OMSI is one of my favorite things," Corbray said. "It's bringing those big-city activities to the Yakima Valley."
Scubelek, the OMSI outreach educator, said the Yakima Central Library event on Monday was the first of several she was doing that week. Her visit to Yakima was followed by events in three Eastern Oregon libraries.
Libraries are a significant user of OMSI's outreach programs during the summer months, Scubelek said. During the school year, she and her colleagues visit classrooms.
With library programs, it's usually a mix of ages rather than a single grade of students she would get with a classroom visit. That provides different learning experiences.
"I like when brothers and sisters interact together," she said.
Indeed, there were several groups of siblings participating, including Selah residents Juan De Dios, 12, and his sister, Evelyn De Dios, 5.
Juan De Dios said his sister visits the library more often than he does, but he liked participating in the OMSI workshop.
"It's pretty cool," he said. "(The program) showed a lot of stuff about the planets."
By offering events, classes and other offerings, the library also can show that it has a broader role in the community, Corbray said.
"I think it's important for kids and families to get hands-on experience with the library and drive home the fact that we're more than books, that the library is an experience. ... A library is a place where you can come learn, explore and interact with other members of the community."
