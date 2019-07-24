There is still plenty of fun in the sun to be had this summer, especially before those little ones head back to school.
Whether it's water day in the backyard, an afternoon at the beach, or a rainy day with your kiddos stuck in the house, these 12 toys are sure to keep the young ones entertained for what's left of the warm weather.
_ Little Tikes Triple Play Splash T-Ball Set: Kill two birds with one stone and let your little girl or guy prep for fall's T-ball season while getting wet. Plus, what's more fun than knocking a floating ball off a stream of water? $29.99, littletikes.com
_ Spark Park Extreme Bundle: Give them just one look at this trampoline and accessory system, and you won't see the kids until the streetlights come on. The extreme pack includes all accessories and an 8-foot trampoline. $1,299.99 at flybar.com
_ Chow Crown Game: Perfect for a slumber party or a family fun night, this game _ similar to musical chairs _ makes you put on the crown, then load its six hanging forks with a snack of your choice (not included). The crown spins and plays music, and whichever player eats the most snacks (without their hands) wins. Get to chowin'! http://hasb.ro/32RAyCG
_ Buzz Lightyear Toddler Ride-On: Your tiny tot will be an Instagram sensation when you post him or her riding to infinity and beyond! $59.99, walmart.com
_ Tiny Pong Solo Table Tennis: When no friends can come over to play, and the older siblings don't want to hang, this solo game of ping pong is the perfect companion and attention-keeper. $19.99, target.com
_ H2OGO! Hydrostorm Splash Water Park: Who needs a season pass when you can bring the water park to your backyard? With a climbing wall, a slide with hanging barriers, a water-blaster and shallow pool, your kids will play all day. $299.99, walmart.com
_ Wicked Big Sports Ball Assortment: It doesn't get much better than kicking a giant ball around the backyard or the beach. With huge, soft footballs, soccer balls or volleyballs (16-18 inches in diameter), there's something for each little sports lover. $14.99-$19.99, amazon.com
_ Nerf Ultimate Barricade Bunkers: Turn the backyard into a battlefield with these inflatable bunkers. Water gun fights just reached a whole new level. $149.99 https://bit.ly/2yjFaDz
_ Boom Boxes: These little Bluetooth speakers resemble an old school boom box but are small enough to fit in a pocket. It will keep any party or summertime hangout going and going. $19.99, target.com
_ Laser X Fusion Laser Tag Blasting Game Set: Create a living room fort on a rainy day, and use these laser guns for an intense, unforgettable two-player game of laser tag. $79.99, target.com
_ Door Pong: No space for an extra table? Clamp this pong set to the top of any doorway and hit the ball back and forth with an opponent. Easy-peasy. $24.95, fatbraintoys.com
_ Little Tikes Fun Zone Drop Zone: Upgrade your little ones' kiddie pool and let them feel the sensation of getting doused by a pail of water and plastic balls or mini double waterfalls. $69, walmart.com
