And here they are _ the March sisters! From left, that's Emma Watson as Meg, Florence Pugh as Amy, Saoirse Ronan (ah!) as Jo and Eliza Scanlen as Beth, in Greta Gerwig's upcoming film version of Louisa May Alcott's "Little Women." The first trailer appeared earlier this month and all looks very promising indeed; now we all just have to wait until Christmas to unwrap the actual film. (It opens in theaters Dec. 25.) Jacqueline Durran, one of the finest costume designers working today (she created that green dress in "Atonement," the swirling gowns in "Anna Karenina" and many other garments I've swooned over), here dresses the teenage sisters for a picnic; I love how Meg looks perfect, both Amy and Jo seem to be outgrowing their clothes (Amy's pink dress looks like a hand-me-down that's too tight; Jo's jacket looks a bit skimpy), and Beth's too-big dress emphasizes her frailty. Is it Christmastime yet?
