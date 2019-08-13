Aug. 13-- Aug. 13--Sunday's storm set a daily record for rainfall in Spokane.
The rain brought 0.36 inches of rain to the Spokane International Airport, beating the previous record for Aug. 11, set in 1922.
Amounts varied widely throughout the region. For the 48 hours ending around 8 a.m. Monday morning, most reports the weather service received from Spokane County measured less than a half inch of rain. Rain was heavier to the north, where many locations reported more than 1 inch of rain.
The National Integrated Drought Information System shows Spokane to be abnormally dry and areas just to the north, including Colville and Sandpoint, to be in a moderate drought as of the last analysis on Aug. 6.
So far this month, 0.46 inches of rain has been measured in Spokane, more than twice the usual amount. Since the beginning of the year, 9.1 inches have fallen in Spokane, a tad below the normal of 9.71 inches.
The previous record for rainfall in Spokane on Aug. 11 was 0.24 inches in 1922.
Weekend storms passed directly over the Williams Flats fire on the Colville Reservation, slowing the blaze but also washing out several roads and trapping 64 firefighters behind a flash-flood area. They returned to base camp after spending Saturday night on the line.
Officials reported the fire was 45% contained Sunday night. It had burned an estimated 44,670 acres. Firefighters spent much of the day digging vehicles and equipment out of the mud.
On Monday, crews were expected to dig the last mile and a half of containment line around the fire, working toward each other from opposite ends.
In Cataldo, Idaho, officials reported the CCC fire was 50% contained Monday morning, "creeping and smoldering" as crews continued extinguishing hot spots across the 528-acre burn area. Nine engines, one bulldozer, four water tenders and 276 personnel were assigned to the fire Monday morning, and several trails in the vicinity remained closed due to the potential for fire-damaged trees to fall.