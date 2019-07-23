July 23-- Jul. 23--A 21-year-old Sunnyside man was killed in a crash near Granger early this morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Alexis Ramos, 21, was driving a 1992 Mercedes 300 four-door southbound on Van Belle Road just east of the Yakima Valley Highway when he lost control, crossed the center line and struck a semi truck driven by Serafin Bravo, 45, of Granger, according to the WSP. The crash occurred at 12:39 a.m. about 1 mile north of Granger.
The cause is under investigation, and troopers said it was unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.