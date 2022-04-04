SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A suspect is in police custody in connection with Sunday’s mass shooting in downtown Sacramento that left six dead and 12 others wounded near 10th and K streets, police announced Monday.
Officers arrested Dandrae Martin, 26, as a “related suspect,” the Sacramento Police Department said in a news release shortly before noon Monday. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail downtown on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and illegal firearms possession, police said.
Police Chief Kathy Lester had said Sunday afternoon that authorities confirmed there to be “multiple” shooters in the early-morning shooting, which happened along a strip of crowded bars and clubs around closing time.
The department news release midday Monday did not specify how many suspects were still considered outstanding.
“As the investigation progressed, Sacramento Police Department SWAT and detectives served search warrants at three residences in the area,” the news release said. “During the execution of the search warrants, at least one handgun was recovered.”
Authorities had also located a stolen handgun at the shooting scene, Lester said Sunday.
The Police Department also in Monday’s statement said the numbers stand at six dead and 12 injured. All six deceased victims died at the scene early Sunday morning.
All 12 surviving victims have gunshot wounds, “ranging from minor to critical but stable,” the news release said.
A spokeswoman earlier Monday morning said two of four victims treated at the University of California, Davis Medical Center had been released from the hospital. The other two remained in treatment as of 8:15 a.m. Their conditions were not disclosed.
Monday’s news release also said investigators found three buildings and three vehicles that had been hit by gunfire and more than 100 expended shell casings at the scene. The department said it had received more than 100 photo and video files sent by witnesses to the community evidence portal set up Sunday.
Officers cleared crime tape and evidence markers early Monday morning in downtown Sacramento, reopening streets in the area of 10th and K streets a little more than 24 hours after the deadliest mass shooting in the history of California’s capital city.
Six died at the scene — three men and three women, Lester said. Twelve others were transported or self-transported to hospitals with “varying” degrees of injuries.
Dead bodies stayed on the streets, covered, for more than 18 hours. Coroner’s officials removed at least three of them at about 8:30 p.m.
Lester said the bodies remained at the scene for so long in order to maintain the integrity of a sprawling, complex crime scene for an incident in which multiple suspects were still at large.
Coroner’s officials by Monday morning identified all six victims killed in Sunday’s shooting.
The three men killed were Sergio Harris, 38; DeVazia Turner, 29; and Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32.
The three women killed were Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; and Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21.
The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office formally identified Harris on Sunday evening, then released the remaining five victims’ names at 9 a.m. Monday.
Many details surrounding the shooting remain unknown, including whether the shooters fired indiscriminately or were targeting certain people or groups; exactly how many shooters opened fire; and what types of firearms may have been used.
Relatives of Harris and Turner said the men had been at a nightclub called London, located at the corner of 10th and J streets.
London in a statement posted to social media said it “enforces strict security protocols and begins closing procedures at 1:30 a.m.” and said it continues to cooperate with the police investigation.
A handwritten sign in London’s front window Monday morning read, “We regret to inform that our brunch has been postponed.”
Police Department spokesman Sgt. Zach Eaton said police believe there were “at least two shooters” involved, but did not know if any shots were fired inside any bars or nightclubs in the area.
Lester, the police chief, said a city surveillance camera captured a portion of the incident. That footage was not been made public as of Monday morning.
Bystander cellphone video also surfaced online, some of which was forwarded to authorities.
One of those videos, which the Police Department acknowledged it had received, showed a fight taking place outside a bar at 10th and K streets shortly before a stream of gunfire could be heard. The people fighting in the video began to scatter and run away as shots continued, including a trill of what sounded like an automatic weapon.
After Mayor Darrell Steinberg spoke out against assault weapons and homemade “ghost guns,” and called for increasing outreach and support for city youth, Lester clarified that police have not confirmed whether the incident involved ghost guns, nor whether it involved any juvenile suspects.
Steinberg and community leaders planned to hold a vigil for the shooting victims at 7:30 p.m. in Ali Youssefi Square, at 7th and K streets, the mayor’s office said in a statement.
Other activists held an impromptu vigil near the scene Sunday night at Cesar Chavez Plaza.
Just hours after Sunday’s tragedy and within walking distance of the scene, life in downtown Sacramento continued with a remarkable air of normalcy. A masters 10-mile championship run by hosted by USA Track & Field pressed on that morning. Restaurants bustled with customers in outdoor dining areas by midday.
The mayor in a news conference with several elected officials called gun violence a “senseless epidemic” and “a sickness,” but also sought to quell residents’ fears.
“Obviously, people look at this and say, ‘Oh my God, how dangerous is downtown?’” Steinberg said. “Well, we want people to come downtown, and safely.”