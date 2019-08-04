DAYTON, Ohio _ Megan Betts, the sister of the suspected gunmen in the Oregon District mass shooting, is one of the nine people killed in the rampage.
Betts, 22, was a student at Wright State University, according to WSU spokesman Seth Bauguess.
Betts' brother, Connor Betts, 24 of Bellbrook, is the suspected shooter. He was killed by police outside of Ned Peppers but not before he was able to shoot and kill nine people and injure at least 26 others, police have said.
Betts was studying environmental science, according to Wright State's student search online. She planned to graduate in 2020, according to her Facebook page.
Wright State provost Sue Edwards will send an email to students, staff and faculty today to let them know that a student was killed in the attack, Bauguess said.
Around 9 a.m. Sunday, Edwards emailed the campus community to let them know that student counseling services will be available for anyone needing assistance.
"Our heart goes out to all those impacted by the horrific event that occurred earlier this morning in Dayton. The quick action of the Dayton Police Department brought and end to something that most assuredly could have been much worse," Edwards wrote in her morning email. "We are offering our full support and assistance however it might be needed."
