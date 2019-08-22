Aug. 22-- Aug. 22--A man suspected of shooting at a building in a Spokane Valley business park Aug. 16 before sheriff's deputies shot and killed him has been identified as Colin Osborn.
Osborn, 38, died from a gunshot wound to the head.
An employee inside of an internet sales business within the Montgomery Business Park called police and reported a person they knew was trying to enter the building, said Spokane Valley Police Chief Mark Werner. Osborn then fired a gun multiple times at the building.
Deputies Skye Ortiz and Josiah Loos were identified as the officers who responded to the call and shot at the suspect, who made it to his car before crashing into a tree and dying.
Osborn had no criminal record in Spokane County.
Ortiz was by hired by the sheriff's office in July 2016 and is a member of the SWAT team. He is also an Army veteran who was awarded a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart for his actions while deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Loos was hired by the police department in February and was in the second phase of field training at the time of the shooting.
Both officers were in uniform at the time of the shooting, said Corporal Mark Gregory, a Spokane County Sheriff's Office spokesman.