LOS ANGELES _ Three men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Los Angeles police officer Saturday morning at a taco stand in Lincoln Heights, authorities said Friday.
Few details were available and officials were set to make an announcement Friday morning.
Authorities have been looking for the gunman all week, but have said little about the search. Officer Juan Jose Diaz was out with friends shortly after midnight Saturday when he confronted someone tagging a wall. Police said Diaz went to his car and a gunman opened fire, killing him.
___
(c)2019 Los Angeles Times
Visit the Los Angeles Times at www.latimes.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):