Aug. 23-- Aug. 23--TUKWILA -- Morgan Jones and her teammates made sure Thursday the Skagit Valley College women's soccer team had a doozy of an opener.
The former Bellingham High School standout scored twice as the Cardinals beat Lower Columbia 6-0 in a friendly at Starfire Sports Complex. Payton Boehm, Taelyn Nunes, Amber Elliano and Brooke Shimabukuro also scored, and Alexandra McBeath and Mackenzie Carnell each provided an assist.
The Cardinals took 21 shots on goal. Rachel Groome and Rachel Compton both saw time in goal during the shutout. Groome saved two shots.
Skagit Valley will play Yakima Valley at 8 p.m. Friday.
Men's Soccer
Skagit Valley 2, Lane 2
TUKWILA --Erick Santillan and Diego Gomez both scored as the Cardinals came back from a 2-0 deficit to wrangle a tie in the season-opening friendly.
Goals by Jose Gonzales and Isaac Read put Lane up 2-0.
Santillan scored in the 23rd minute off a Jorge Ramirez assist and Gomez scored the equalizer in the 83rd.
Amador Quiroga stopped two shots as the Cardinals' goalkeeper at Starfire Sports Complex.
Skagit Valley plays Wenatchee Valley at 8 p.m. Friday.