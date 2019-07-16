Teachers can get classrooms ready for the coming school year and save 15% on supplies at Target's Teacher Prep Event July 13-20.
Teachers who enter their teacher ID will get a coupon and one-time promo code to use in stores or online to save on classroom supplies such as pens, pencils, notebooks, arts and crafts items, clothes and more. There are some exclusions.
To get the offer, teachers must verify their status and email by visiting Target.com/teacherprep.
