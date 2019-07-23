July 23-- Jul. 23--Seven members of Team Rubicon converged on VETS_CAFE in Rochester over the weekend to clear brush from around a building on the property -- work the members say prepares them for disaster rehabilitation projects that the group specializes in.
Team Rubicon works to help rehabilitate areas following a disaster. The weekend's work allowed each member to work with chainsaws -- which, for their purposes, requires certain certification.
Rebecca Chitwood, Team Rubicon Seattle city administrator, said she was preparing to become a regional chainsaw instructor (RCI), and the weekend's work would help her log the cutting hours she needs to prepare for the exam.
There are four levels of chainsaw certification, said Britni Ryan, a Team Rubicon member and RCI.
In a disaster situation, Team Rubicon would clear brush and routes for residents to be able to get back to their homes or for first responders to get to where they need to go. They'll also clear brush from areas at risk of wildfires, in an effort to remove any fuels that might make a fire worse.
Disaster work keeps the team pretty busy throughout the year, said Ryan, but when they aren't actively deployed to a scene, they'll focus on helping out other organizations -- like VETS_CAFE. VETS_CAFE is a nonprofit that helps veterans launch a career in agriculture, conservation, forestry or ecology. It sits on 120 acres of land outside Rochester.
The nonprofit's executive director, Deston Denniston, said he needed help clearing thick brush from around one of the buildings, and the team is always looking for an excuse to sharpen their chainsaw skills -- a win-win for everyone. Chitwood said the weekend was a mixture of training and a service project.
As they took to the building with their chainsaws Saturday afternoon, they split in two groups, and started clearing brush from opposite ends of the building, downing small trees and pulling out limbs and branches as they went. Each person with a chainsaw was observed by another with higher chainsaw certification, who made sure certain the job was being done safely.
Chitwood said chainsaw work has outfitted her with certain skills, like the ability to look at a tree and determine which way it will fall if it's cut down. She used a pole saw to trim vines and branches from one side of a tree, to assure it would fall the desired direction, and not come crashing down onto the building.
Team Rubicon, she said, is in the process of establishing city teams. A response is more effective, she said, if it is coming from locals nearby. Right now, the team is trying to establish teams in Tacoma and Everett -- which is where many of the volunteers came from over the weekend.
A veteran-run organization, a majority of its volunteers come from military service. But, everyone is welcome.
"There is a job for everyone, whether you want to be out on the frontline with a saw ... whether you want to be an incident command leader, or if you want to be sitting on a couch on a mission planning team getting ready for an op," said Chitwood.