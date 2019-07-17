The last TV series Urban Meyer watched was "Seinfeld."
"Before that," he says, " 'Cheers.' "
The guy's knowledge of pop culture probably rivals yours of the Flex defense.
Keep that in mind when you read this tale: After building a new college football pregame show to rival ESPN's "College GameDay," Fox Sports President Mark Silverman gathered his "dream team" in Los Angeles for some bonding.
Meyer and Reggie Bush joined Silverman and Fox Sports executive Billy Wanger for a round of golf at Bel-Air Country Club. A club member began pointing out some of the celebrity mansions along the holes: Audrey Hepburn, Mary Tyler Moore, Elon Musk.
Bush was playing out of his mind, making birdies and crushing 300-yard drives. With Bush on the tee, Meyer remembered how his daughter Nicki sometimes refers to herself as Nicki Kardashian. So he asked: "Does Kim Kardashian have a home around here?"
Bush turned around, incredulous.
The others cracked up.
"They're dying laughing," Meyer recalls. "I said: What's so funny? I don't get it."
Bush said they had dated for more than two years.
"You dated Kim Kardashian?" Meyer replied.
Bush's next drive went sideways.
"You totally ruined my round," he told Meyer. "Why'd you bring that up?"
Meyer said he was just trying to make conversation.
"Honestly I had no idea," he says now. "Oops."
Meyer is trading in a headset for an earpiece. On fall Saturdays he will report to a studio rather than a stadium. Health issues have driven him from coaching.
Sound familiar? It should. In 2011, after he stepped away from Florida, Meyer worked as an analyst for ESPN. He was as stiff as the shaft in Bush's driver.
"I think he was still in the coaching mode, in between jobs," Silverman said. "Now this is what he is focused on. I've noticed a looseness and an enjoyment. He's coachable. And I think these guys will bring out a side of Urban that people have not seen."
Silverman first worked with Meyer as president of the Big Ten Network, calling him "hyperfocused."
Now the man who won two national championships at Florida and one at Ohio State and went 54-4 in Big Ten games with the Buckeyes wants to be great at broadcasting.
"If you talk to him," Silverman says, "he is done with coaching."
"Done" is a strong word.
Meyer, who turned 55 this month, is a competition junkie. He acknowledged that the transition from coaching to working at Fox and at Ohio State as an assistant athletic director has not been easy.
He stepped down because of debilitating headaches resulting from a cyst in his brain _ and his fervent desire to have Ryan Day succeed him, giving stability to the program and its employees.
"I miss the players," he says. "I miss the greater good, which is team. But I have the greater good too. Family, grandchildren."
Will he ever coach again?
Meyer says he believes he will not. (Bush told the Los Angeles Times in April he would "definitely" recruit Meyer to take over at USC if Clay Helton gets fired.)
Meyer gave Silverman enough of an assurance to prompt Fox to push forward with an aggressive hiring spree. Host Rob Stone will sit with Meyer, Bush, Matt Leinart and Brady Quinn.
David Letterman's Netflix series is called "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction."
This is the college football equivalent.
"Once Urban indicated a strong interest," Silverman says, "we asked: Who is our dream team? We wanted big names, people known for major accomplishments in the last 10 to 15 years."
Meyer says of Bush, Leinart and Quinn: "They're young. They're great people. They're very relevant in the current era of college football. There's nice spacing ... the West Coast, Notre Dame, Ohio State. NFL backgrounds. Two quarterbacks. We get along fantastic, text each other and stay in touch.
"The model they use is the NFL team. I've been really studying them."
Fox features six voices for its "NFL Sunday" show: Terry Bradshaw, Curt Menefee, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson and reporter Jay Glazer.
"I got to spend a lot of time with them," Meyer says. "(Fox Sports CEO) Eric Shanks has done a really nice job creating a family."
What advice do they give?
"You have to have fun, be yourself and create the environment that (viewers) are sitting there having a beer with you, watching football."
Joel Klatt, who smashed records as Colorado's quarterback from 2003 to '05, has mastered the transition. His comfort on camera is such that Fox also uses him for its coverage of the U.S. Open.
Asked what he believes it will take for Meyer to succeed, Klatt says: "If he is fully committed, I think he will do a great job. The transition for any coach or player is to be willing to praise and criticize _ whether it's teams, players or other coaches _ without in the back of their mind thinking: How does this play in those venues? It's the point of demarcation."
I read the quote to Meyer and asked if he would be able to do that this fall.
He paused.
"I hear that all the time, and I don't necessarily agree with all that," he said. "I'm going to focus on the game, the performance and that's it. There's nothing personal. It seems everyone wants to ask that question: Can you be critical?
"Being personal, taking shots at players or coaches, that will not happen. However, I can be critical of a moment, decision-making and those type of things. My job is to analyze. If to be a great sportscaster, you have to hammer people, then I'm in the wrong ... I have no intent to do that. Have too much respect for college athletes, college coaches and livelihoods. If that is the death knell to being a good broadcaster ...
"But there are great ones (who don't). Jon Gruden was fantastic. (Kirk) Herbstreit does a great job. I think Joel Klatt's awesome. I've dealt with those guys a lot. I'm not sure the loudest and nastiest is the ... I know there are people out there who do that. But I'm not sure that's really what people want, to be honest with you."
Fox executives believe people do enjoy hearing the analysts bust one another's chops, as Strahan and Long do on the NFL show.
So you might hear Leinart remind Quinn that he never won a national title. Or Quinn ask Leinart if he ever gets to the gym. Or Bush ask Quinn for the final score of the 2005 "Bush Push" game in South Bend.
And if Meyer wants to get under Bush's skin, he can always say: "Remember that time at Bel-Air?"
