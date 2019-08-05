LONDON _ A 17-year-old male who allegedly threw a 6-year-old boy from a 10th-floor viewing balcony at London's Tate Modern art gallery was charged Tuesday with attempted murder.
London Metropolitan Police said in a statement the teenager would appear before Bromley Youth Court.
Police were called to the gallery on Sunday after the boy _ a French national visiting London with his family _ was found on a fifth-floor roof. He was airlifted to hospital where he remains in a critical yet stable condition.
Police say there are no links between the suspect and the victim and are calling for witnesses to come forward.
"This is being treated as an isolated event with no distinct or apparent motive," senior police investigator John Massey said in a statement.
"My team is also very keen to talk to you if you witnessed a male whose behavior seemed out of place, suspicious or worrying, in the hour or two before the incident in or near the gallery," he added.
Hundreds of tourists and families visit the popular central London museum on weekends. The viewing platform, overlooking the River Thames, is a highlight for many visitors.
