Sept. 05-- Sep. 5--Two teenage girls were taken to the hospital after a rollover accident Wednesday night on state Highway 14 in Vancouver.
Police, fire and medical crews responded shortly before 5:30 p.m. to the highway near the Columbia House Boulevard exit. They found a silver 2000 Lexus RX on its top, according to a Washington State Patrol press memo.
The car was heading eastbound when the driver lost control, struck a barrier on the left and rolled over, according to the memo.
The driver, Breanne R. Freshour, 16, of Ridgefield, and a passenger, Destiny S. Stevens, 16, of Vancouver, were taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center. They were listed in stable condition Wednesday night, according to a hospital spokeswoman.
A second passenger was not injured, according to the memo.
The crash blocked all eastbound lanes in the area for several minutes, according a Washington State Patrol tweet. Several cars began driving the wrong way to exit the highway, according to emergency radio traffic monitored at The Columbian.
Passengers and the driver were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, according to the memo. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors.
Freshour was cited for driving with wheels off the roadway, according to the memo. The Lexus was totaled and towed from the scene.