Aug. 22-- Aug. 22--MOSES LAKE -- A Moses Lake brewery is teaming with Washington State University to produce a limited-edition beer that will help fund scholarships to a WSU business program. Sales of "Graduate Golden Ale," brewed by Ten Pin Brewing Company, start today with a series of launch parties, including one in Moses Lake.
The beer will be featured at a launch party from 7 to 10 p.m. Aug. 31 at the brewery, 1149 N. Stratford Road. All launch parties, including the one in Moses Lake, are open to the public.
It's the first fundraising beer for Ten Pin, said Lauren Stone, who oversees beer production for the company. "This is the first time we've done this sort of thing," she said.
Proceeds from the beer sales will go to the Wine and Beverage Business Management program at WSU's Carson College of Business. One dollar from each pint purchased during the launch parties, and a portion of the sale from each keg or half-keg will go toward the scholarship fund.
University officials "gave us a little bit of a guideline" for the project, Stone said. They wanted a "lighter, easier-drinking beer," something that would appeal to a wide audience.
The crew at Ten Pin worked with Blaze Ruud, director of brewing innovation at Yakima Chief Hops. "We used an experimental hop" developed at Yakima Chief, Stone said. Ruud wanted to emphasize the "new, unique character of that experimental hop."
Building the new beer required some experimentation too -- a few batches, changing the recipe as needed. It was, Stone said, pretty fun. "You get to think about the science behind it (brewing beer)."
"We had a lot of fun working directly with Ten Pin," Ruud said. "We can't wait for the beer to get into the market." The company provided the hops at a discounted price.
About 200 kegs of Graduate Golden Ale will be produced, said Tony Poston, president of College Hill, the company working on brand management and promotional support for the release.
Launch parties for the beer also are scheduled for today in Seattle, Aug. 27, Aug. 30 and Sept. 8 in Spokane, and Aug. 29 in Pullman.
This is the second year WSU has partnered with a Washington brewery to raise money for scholarships. The 2018 partner was the Old School House Brewery in Winthrop,
