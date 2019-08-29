Aug. 29-- Aug. 29--The Tenino City Council on Tuesday voted to limit the number of days citizens can light fireworks to designated hours on July 3 through July 5 and Dec. 31 through Jan. 1.
The 3-1 vote came after councilmembers said they saw many posts on social media complaining of fireworks going off multiple days surrounding the Fourth of July or New Years Day. Currently, Tenino abides by state law, which allows fireworks to be discharged June 28 through July 5 and on New Year's Eve.
Ordinance 905 cites "two decades of conflict that has seen many disabled veterans, some of whom suffer from PTSD, choosing Tenino as their place of residence" and "the aging population of many of Tenino's long-term residents no longer appreciate the noise and mess associated with fireworks" as reasons for the proposed changes.
The lone vote against the second and final reading of the ordinance came from John O'Callahan, who reiterated an argument he made when opposing the vote on its first reading the previous council meeting.
"I think what we're doing here is we're making an ordinance ... on emotion. I do not believe that as elected officials we need to move, especially on something like this, on just pure emotion. If we had a ton of our citizens coming up and saying we want to do something like this, that's one thing. I've heard nothing about this from anybody," he said.
Councilmember Rachel Davidson said that while she understood where O'Callahan was coming from, she noted that there have been many citizen complaints made on Tenino social media pages.
Meanwhile, Jason Lawton said he felt the decision wasn't being made on emotion, adding that the ordinance doesn't outright ban fireworks -- it only limits the number of days they can be set off.
Councilmember Linda Gotovac said the ordinance doesn't shorten the days citizens can purchase fireworks.
Councilmember Dave Watterson wasn't present for the meeting.
The ordinance will be in affect by the holiday season starting Dec. 31, 2020. Legal hours will be 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 3, 10 a.m. to midnight on July 4, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 5 and 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.