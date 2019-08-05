WASHINGTON _ Texas Republican Rep. Kenny Marchant is planning to retire, opening up a competitive seat in the Dallas area.
Marchant's decision was first reported by The New York Times, and confirmed by a GOP source with knowledge of his decision. As recently as Friday, Marchant's campaign asserted that the eight-term Republican was running for reelection. His campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Marchant is the fourth Texas GOP lawmaker to announce his retirement in just over a week. He won reelection by just 3 points in 2018 while President Donald Trump carried the 24th District, which is near the Dallas-Fort Worth airport, by 6 points.
