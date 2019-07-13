DALLAS _ Texas dodged the brunt of Barry, but Gov. Greg Abbott offered state resources to Louisiana as the hurricane hit the Gulf Coast and quickly weakened to a tropical storm again.
Texas will deploy a search and rescue team as well as other water rescue assets to help respond to any needs along the coast. All state resources, including helicopters, aircraft, trailers, generators and dozens of state employees, will be on standby.
"Texans remember how the state of Louisiana came to our aid during Hurricane Harvey and now we are in turn lending our support as Louisianans face Tropical Storm Barry," Abbott said in a written statement Friday. "I am proud of the way our first responders are stepping up to assist in these crucial response efforts, and I ask all Texans to keep those in the storm's path in their thoughts and prayers."
Hurricane Barry made landfall in Louisiana on Saturday afternoon and weakened to a tropical storm.
The National Hurricane Center says the storm arrived on land Saturday afternoon near Intracoastal City. The center is warning of dangerous storm surge, heavy rains and strong winds.
Portions of southern Louisiana are forecast to receive as much as 20 inches of rain, which could lead to widespread flooding, according to the National Weather Service in New Orleans.
The storm has also raised concerns that an already swollen Mississippi River will reach the top of the levees in New Orleans. As of 2 p.m. Friday, the river was 16.93 feet above sea level. By Saturday, the river is forecast to crest in New Orleans at 19 feet, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers _ only a foot shy of the top of some levees.
With a storm surge of up to 6 feet possible, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell ordered voluntary evacuations Friday afternoon for residents in areas unprotected by levees. Other Louisiana parishes were under mandatory evacuations. New Orleans residents in areas protected by levees were ordered to shelter in place after 8 p.m Friday.
Portions of East Texas could see some showers over the weekend because of Barry, but the storm is expected to have a minimal effect on Texas, according to KXAS-TV meteorologist Grant Johnston.
