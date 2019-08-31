Five people were killed and 21 wounded in a West Texas shooting spree Saturday by a lone gunman who was shot to death by police outside a multiplex movie theater, authorities said.
The gunfire started after the shooter was pulled over in a routine traffic stop, with the driver then blasting a Texas state trooper and speeding off, officials said.
At some point, the fleeing suspect hijacked a U.S. Postal Service Jeep before his final stand in a parking lot outside the Cinergy theater.
"This was a joint effort by just a multitude of departments to find in animal and bring him to justice," said Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke, adding that two other police officers were wounded during the shooting.
The suspect was identified only as a white male in his mid-30s. Authorities were stumped as to a motive.
Authorities had no immediate details on the injuries. There were unconfirmed reports that a small child was among those shot.
Though authorities initially indicated there were two shooters, Midland Mayor Jerry Morales told CNN that there was just a single gunman.
"I do not know anything about the person or the motive," said Morales. "He was pulled over (for a traffic stop) and shot a police officer, and then fled the shooting. ... We are hoping there was just one shooter, and we have contained him."
A Midland police officer was also in surgery after suffering a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.
President Donald Trump was briefed on the situation, although details remained scarce.
"Just briefed by Attorney General Barr about the shootings in Texas," Trump tweeted. "FBI and Law Enforcement is fully engaged."
The University of Texas of the Permian Basin put its campus on lockdown during the shooting.
"The first lady and I are heartbroken over this senseless and cowardly attack," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said. "I thank the first responders who have acted swiftly and admirably under pressure, and I want to remind all Texans that we will not allow the Lone Star State to be overrun by hatred and violence."
