NEW YORK _ A Texas man was busted for attacking the famous Charging Bull statue in the Financial District on Saturday, damaging its horn, police said.
Tevon Varlack, 42, of Dallas, was charged with criminal mischief, weapons possession and disorderly conduct after he was seen repeatedly striking the bull's head with a metal object on Morris Street and Broadway around 12:30 p.m., cops said.
Stunned witnesses called 911 as Varlack "whacked the bull upside the head," one police source said, leaving a gaping hole in one of its horns.
Unsuspecting tourists continued to snap pictures around the damaged sculpture Saturday evening.
It was not immediately clear what sparked Varlack's rage on the 7,100-pound bull created by Sicilian artist Arturo Di Modica, cops said.
The statue was installed in the Financial District in 1989 following a stock market crash and became an instant tourist attraction.
