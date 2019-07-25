WASHINGTON _ Texas Rep. Pete Olson will not seek a seventh term in 2020, opening up a Republican-held seat that Democrats have made a top target this cycle.
Olson said in a statement that his wife has "carried the lion's share" of parenting their two children, and her mother has health issues "that require more care and attention."
"As someone who has long advocated for policies that put our families first, it's time for me to take my own advice and be a more consistent presence to help our family," the congressman said.
Olson was first elected in 2008 to the 22nd District, which includes the suburbs of Houston.
President Donald Trump carried the district by 8 points in 2016. But Olson won reelection last fall by 5 points over Democrat Sri Preston Kulkarni, who is making a second bid for the seat.
Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the race "Lean Republican."
