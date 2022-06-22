UVALDE, TEXAS — A Texas state senator sued the state’s Department of Public Safety on Wednesday for access to the complete records of the shooting at an elementary school in May that killed 19 children and two teachers.

Texas state Senator Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat who represents Uvalde where the mass shooting took place, said that the response to the massacre at the Robb Elementary School “has been full of misinformation and outright lies” from the start. “The community of Uvalde deserves answers now,” he said in a statement after filing the lawsuit in a district court in Travis County.



