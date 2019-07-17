July 17-- Jul. 17--Roughly 200 Yakima Valley youths will come together to display the results of their hard work in the 68th annual West Valley Fair starting Thursday.
Livestock and critters that 4-H and FFA organization members have cared for will be exhibited, judged and in some cases sold during the three-day event running Thursday through Saturday at the West Valley Fairgrounds in Wiley City.
This year's theme, which will guide participants' exhibits throughout the fairgrounds, is "This Is How We Roll" -- whether that be by showing animals, tractors or round hay bales, said Christy Boiselle, one of the organizers.
The annual parade is at 10 a.m. Saturday, starting at Wiley Union Church and ending roughly a half-mile away at the West Valley Fairgrounds. The parade has open registration and participants are welcome to join in, she said.
The Kiwanis Club of West Valley sponsors pancake feed with scrambled eggs, ham, coffee and juice for $5 a person before the parade. Admission to the fair and all other activities are free.
Here's the schedule:
Thursday
8 a.m.: Cat and critter show at Blue Barn
9 a.m.: 4-H, FFA and adult livestock judging
10 a.m.: Poultry show
11 a.m.: Beef, sheep, goat and swine market classes
1 p.m.: Dairy showing
3 p.m.: Selection of grand champion animals
7 p.m.: Introduction of fair board and royalty, dress revue, pie queen/king, and pie auction at Blue Barn
Friday
8 a.m.: Cat and critter show at Blue Barn
9 a.m.: Rabbit show
10 a.m.: Beef fitting and showing
11 a.m.: Sheep, goat and swine fitting and showing
3 p.m.: Large animal round robin
6 p.m.: Awards ceremony
7 p.m.: Exhibitor fun night
Saturday
7 a.m.: Pancake breakfast presented by West Valley Kiwanis
10 a.m.: Parade in Wiley City
Noon: Livestock sale
