If you're interested in picking up one of the cool-looking Apple cards the manufacturer has coming down the line, you might be able to get one sooner than later.
According to Apple CEO Tim Cook, speaking during the company's fiscal third-quarter earnings call, the card is planned for launch in August. It's coming at long last, seeing as we first caught wind of the credit card during a special Apple event earlier this March. During the same event, Apple also announced its upcoming Apple TV+ streaming service, Apple News+, and Apple Channels.
The Apple Card will act much the same as the Apple Wallet when it comes to basic functions, but what will set it apart is the fact that it's a physical card you'll be able to carry in your wallet, too. Goldman Sachs will provide software tools, and Apple will take care of the service as related to the Apple wallet app. You can use it by tapping it at a payment terminal or swiping it like a regular card.
You can also check out a special interface with plenty of information about the purchases you make on a daily basis, which separates purchases into different categories so you can see what kind of money you spend on a regular basis for various kinds of items and figure out a budget for the month.
While Cook stated the card will be coming out in August, he didn't offer a date. In any case, if you're interested in signing up for it, you'll want to make sure you do so sooner rather than later so you can make sure you get in on what's sure to be the latest craze surrounding Apple and payments, especially so you can take advantage of the rewards system, which is actually a daily cash back structure instead. There's no doubt it's going to be a unique take on the way we access payments, and we're interested in trying out one of the cards for ourselves.
