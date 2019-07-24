July 24-- Jul. 24--"The Bachelor Live on Stage" will be looking for love at First Interstate Center for the Arts on Sunday, March 8, the tour the latest extension of ABC's "The Bachelor" franchise that includes "The Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise"
Hosted by "The Bachelor" fan favorite Ben Higgins, "The Bachelor Live on Stage" fits an entire season of "The Bachelor" drama into one night, giving audience members the opportunity to find love in their own city complete with a rose ceremony.
"I am so pumped to host 'The Bachelor' live tour," said Higgins in a news release. "Bachelor Nation, or maybe I should say the whole Bachelor family, has brought me a ton of joy over the years. I came into this experience as a man trying to process life, and, as a result, you all have celebrated with me in seasons of joy and mourned with me in seasons of pain.
"I feel like I have friends and family all over the United States because of this show. I am ecstatic to be able come to your cities with an amazing team of people from Warner Brothers to visit you and show you all a taste of what it is like to be on 'The Bachelor.' "
Each show will introduce a hometown bachelor to ladies from the audience, and, for the first time, Bachelor Nation will have a say in the rose ceremony. Higgins and the audience will guide the bachelor in his journey -- from the first impression rose and group date challenges to the coveted one-on-ones.
"The Bachelor," heading into its 24th season, airs in 31 countries. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at all TicketsWest locations and ticketswest.com, or reserve by phone at (800) 325-SEAT. For more information: bachelorliveonstage.com.