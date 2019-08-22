The Bottom Line
Click Pick
MLB – Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners, 7:10 p.m. (ROOT)
Touted Mariner rookie pitcher Justus Sheffield will make a spot start for the M’s. He’s been pitching pretty well in AA. He’ll face Trent Thornton for the Blue Jays. Seattle took two-of-three games from Toronto last weekend in Canada.
-Ian Dunn
Today in Sports
On Aug. 23, 1942
Walter Johnson pitches to Babe Ruth in pregame attraction that draws 69,000 for NY-Wash game, which raised $80,000 for Army-Navy relief.
Who am I?
WSU Head Coach Mike Leach said this redshirt senior had the inside track on the quarterback job for this upcoming season.
Answer- Anthony Gordon
