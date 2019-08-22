MLB: Seattle Mariners at Tampa Bay Rays

MLB – Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners, 7:10 p.m. (ROOT)

Touted Mariner rookie pitcher Justus Sheffield will make a spot start for the M’s. He’s been pitching pretty well in AA. He’ll face Trent Thornton for the Blue Jays. Seattle took two-of-three games from Toronto last weekend in Canada.

On Aug. 23, 1942

Walter Johnson pitches to Babe Ruth in pregame attraction that draws 69,000 for NY-Wash game, which raised $80,000 for Army-Navy relief.

Who am I?

WSU Head Coach Mike Leach said this redshirt senior had the inside track on the quarterback job for this upcoming season.

Answer- Anthony Gordon

