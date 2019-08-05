WASHINGTON _ Appropriations Chairman Richard C. Shelby has raised no money at all from individuals or PACs for his personal campaign account since he won his last election in 2016, which could fuel speculation that the 85-year-old is serving his last term.
Shelby's campaign account still holds the nearly $10 million that was left unspent after he won his sixth term by nearly 30 points.
It's not unusual for senators to ease up on fundraising during the first few years of their six-year terms _ Shelby isn't up for re-election until 2022.
But it is unusual no raise no money at all: The only other senator who fits that description is Kansas GOP Sen. Pat Roberts, who announced in January he would retire after 2020. Disclosures to the Federal Election Commission show that since 2019 began, the average senator had total receipts of more than $1 million, and 17 of them had $2 million or more.
Shelby's campaign did disclose some income since 2017, but the nearly $29,000 was interest from several banks.
Some Alabama GOP operatives already expect that this will be his last term in the Senate, but Shelby isn't saying yet whether he's thinking about retirement.
"We'll see what happens," Shelby said when asked Thursday if he would run for re-election. "Right now, I'm enjoying my 6th term."
The longtime senator dismissed a question about his fundraising, telling reporters, "I haven't raised any money in four or five years for myself. I raise money for my PAC. I don't need any money. I've got $10 million in my campaign."
Shelby's leadership PAC, "Defend America," has raised $361,000 this year and had $5.8 million on hand on June 30. The group has so far given the maximum allowable $10,000 to 15 GOP senators up for re-election in 2020.
Shelby has not donated to any of the Republicans competing in a primary to take on Alabama Democratic Sen. Doug Jones, who won in a special election in 2017 and is running for a full term in 2020. He did give $5,000 to the Alabama state GOP, however.
Jones is considered one of the most vulnerable incumbents given the state's partisan lean. President Trump won Alabama by 28 points in 2016 and Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the Senate race Lean Republican.
___
(c)2019 CQ-Roll Call, Inc., All Rights Reserved
Visit CQ Roll Call at www.rollcall.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):