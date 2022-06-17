Every day, Jess Tyrrell helps people make lifestyle changes often connected with weight loss, to improve their health.
Some changes are huge and therefore intimidating, but with guidance from Tyrrell, a wellness and weight management dietitian at Confluence Health in Wenatchee, a patient or group participant can see the incremental steps to reach a goal.
Tyrrell’s own story, which she generously shares, builds trust. If she could lose 130 pounds and keep it off — a journey that took her six years — then her clients can do this, too.
Growing up and into her teenage years, Tyrrell’s life was unpredictable due to poverty, frequent moves and substance abuse problems in her family.
“My parents made just enough money that I didn’t qualify for free lunch at school, but they also didn’t have the 40 cents to give me to purchase a lunch,” she said. “I would hide in the library if I wasn’t able to eat something because I didn’t want to be around people with food. I would often go all day without eating and then be overly hungry by the time I got home and sometimes we wouldn’t have food. This led to eating very large portions of food when we did have it, because I felt really insecure about food.”
She broke the cycle for herself when she was 19, learning lessons along the way.
“I set my goal weight at 150 pounds and honestly thought I would be there by the end of that first 12 weeks,” Tyrrell said.
“You can laugh here because I do! I remember being so disappointed that I ‘only’ lost 52 pounds and 14 inches off my waist in that first 12 weeks. In retrospect, this was a direct product of diet culture telling me that I would have a perfect body after dieting for a few weeks.”
Her weight loss and increased fitness continued, with setbacks after her grandma died and after an injury. But she reached her goal weight and learned her personal prescription for nutrition and exercise to keep her weight steady.
Tyrrell found herself fielding questions from others who had attempted and failed or who were interested but nervous about tackling such a challenge. “When people asked for advice, I could only share what I did,” she said.
She said her success derived from two causes.
“One, I wanted to lose weight for health reasons; that was always the driving force and still is to this day,” she said. “The second reason is because of the support that the gym offered me. I love physical activity, but I don’t think I would’ve loved it if I didn’t join Gold’s Gym, now Worx. The staff made me feel comfortable in an environment that often is scary. They noticed my progress and encouraged me to keep going. They truly made me feel like I belonged. Now I teach spin class there and hope to make others feel as welcome and supported as the staff did to me when I started.”
Her desire to help others also fueled a change in career path, switching from nursing to nutrition.
She’s been a registered dietitian with Confluence now for almost five years. In addition to helping patients, she develops recipes for the food services department and gives presentations to the community, including in schools and at area farmers markets.
Together with Mareena Pierce, senior wellness program coordinator at Confluence, she runs a Lifestyle Management Group for Confluence employees and spouses. This year, 87 people from multiple Confluence campuses committed to the 10-month program. They meet virtually every week, working through a 250-page journal Tyrrell and Pierce created with information from the CDC. The journal includes checkpoints about goals related to nutrition, water, activity, sleep and stress; it also includes prompts about less quantifiable goals such as energy level and how clothes are fitting.
When over 20 women from the group were at the start of the Wenatchee Marathon and Half Marathon in mid-April, Tyrrell was there to see them off. Many were meeting each other for the first time, but they all knew Tyrrell as teacher and inspiration.
“Jess connects with people really well,” Pierce said. “They look up to her, what she has accomplished. And it’s clear that her heart is in her work.”
Tyrrell engages with everyone from a place of understanding and a sincere desire to help. She smiles broadly and often. Rather than admonishing people, she’ll say “all food fits.”
One can be healthy, according to Tyrrell, without giving up delicacies like chocolate, wine or cheese. “People have become so fearful of food groups with the diet culture we live in that they overly restrict and then end up binging on those food groups,” she said.
She’s careful to not label something a “bad diet” either, which implies bad choices. She values building trust.
“I tell people that whatever they do to lose weight, they have to consistently do it for the rest of their life to maintain that weight,” she said.
Tyrrell has fact sheets and visuals at the ready. Need a healthy dinner recipe? There are month-by-month “Healthy Meals in a Hurry,” with menu ideas, recipes, shopping lists and tips.
Curious how peanut butter compares to meat or eggs in terms of protein? Look at the handy “Healthy Eating Guide Equivalents.”
Nervous about eating at an upcoming holiday? Read “Eat, Drink and Be Merry in Moderation.”
A stark visual in the Nutrition Therapy department is a display of several popular beverages next to jars of their sugar equivalencies. They all exceed the daily recommended amount, but Mountain Dew is the worst offender, followed by Coke and Jarritos.
Tyrrell has nicknamed a lumpy rubbery yellow mass the “fat baby.” If a client is discouraged by their appropriately slow weight loss, having maybe lost five pounds over three weeks, Tyrrell, cradling the 5lb fat baby, will hand it to the client so they can see and feel exactly what is now gone from their body.
Those who achieve a significant weight loss, such as Tyrrell, might consider skin removal surgeries. “I had three different surgeries; each one required two weeks off work and six weeks off activity. I had drains and a walker for two of the surgeries and the best possible caregiver by my side. I recommend the surgeries for anyone who has lost a significant amount of weight, and has been able to maintain their weight loss for six to 12 months or more. I would do it again in a heartbeat.”
A natural extension of Tyrrell’s passion is her book project. The completed draft, ready for editing, is part memoir, part self-help. The tentative title for her book is “Obese to RD.”
“It’s important to share my story because it helps others understand that I truly know what it’s like to be in their shoes and will give them practical advice,” she said.