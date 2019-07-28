President Donald Trump's Twitter rants against Rep. Elijah Cummings and Baltimore, which continued on Sunday, generated plenty of response from Democrats and Baltimore defenders.
Here are what Baltimore-area public figures, and others, had to say about the president calling Cummings' district _ which includes areas of Howard and Harford counties as well as Baltimore _ a place where, "no human being would want to live."
Cummings responded in a series of tweets, saying he goes home to the district daily and it is his "constitutional duty to conduct oversight of the Executive Branch. But, it is my moral duty to fight for my constituents."
Mayor Bernard C. "Jack" Young, who held a news conference Saturday with other city officials to denounce Trump's words, tweeted that attacking Baltimore and Cummings was "completely unacceptable" and called Trump "a disappointment to the people of Baltimore, our country, and to the world."
"It's completely unacceptable for the political leader of our country to denigrate a vibrant American City like Baltimore, and to viciously attack U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings a patriot and a hero," Young wrote. "Mr. Trump's rhetoric is hurtful and dangerous to the people he's sworn to represent. As the Mayor of Baltimore, I won't stand for anyone, not even the alleged Leader of the Free World, attacking our great City or our representative to Congress."
Wes Moore, a Baltimore best-selling author and entrepreneur, pushed back on Trump's assertion that "no human being would want to live" in Baltimore.
"It is the place that helped raise me, the place I still very proudly call home, the place where I'm raising my children," he wrote, before illustrating some of the historical reasons for Baltimore's poverty.
Award-winning filmmaker John Waters told ArtNews he wants Trump to visit the place he's criticizing.
"Give me the rats and roaches of Baltimore any day over the lies and racism of your Washington, Mr Trump," Waters wrote in an email to the publication. "Come on over to that neighborhood and see if you have the nerve to say it in person!"
Most of what The Wire founder David Simon had to say includes language that cannot be published in a family newspaper. But he pointed out in one that the president had "attempted to blame a solitary US Rep for half a century of urban policy, drug warring, White flight after Brown and deindustrialization."
Wendell Pierce, who played Detective Bunk Moreland on the critically acclaimed HBO drama, said the "best years of my life were in Baltimore."
Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, generally stay above the fray of the current White House occupant's constant Twitter musings. But both tweeted oblique references following Trump's attacks on Baltimore.
Obama tweeted a Washington Post op-ed signed by 149 African Americans who served in his administration who called Trump's tweets "part of a pattern in our country designed to denigrate us as well as keep us separate and afraid."
"I've always been proud of what this team accomplished during my administration," the former president tweeted. "But more than what we did, I'm proud of how they're continuing to fight for an America that's better."
Michelle Obama on Saturday tweeted a "#NationalDanceDay" celebration with a video of the Lethal Ladies, a Baltimore-based step team.
"When they go low," the dancers recited, quoting the former first lady while they danced, "we go high."
