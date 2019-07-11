July 11-- Jul. 11--EVERETT -- On Dec. 4, 1956, four of rock and roll's defining musicians came together for an impromptu jam. In "Million Dollar Quartet," that historic night is relived for a show-stopping display of musical theater.
The show is playing at the Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., until July 28. It opens with Carl Perkins (the artist behind "Blue Suede Shoes") visiting Sun Records to lay down some new tracks with the assistance of Jerry Lee Lewis. The owner of Sun Records, Sam Phillips, narrates the musical as these two now-iconic musicians meet for the first time.
Then, Elvis Presley arrives. Next? Johnny Cash.
Soon, the four men are rocking out in the small studio and the result is something special.
The roots of "Million Dollar Quartet" are at the Village Theatre, where it was first staged over a decade ago. Since its initial run, the show has played at increasingly larger venues across the country until it landed on Broadway where it was nominated for three Tony Awards in 2010 and winning one for Best Featured Actor in a Musical.
Now, it's back home at the Village Theatre with matinees and evening performances Wednesday through Sunday. Tickets range from $64-$79. villagetheatre.org.