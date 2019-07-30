NEW YORK _ The lone cop left on the force from the controversial 1999 shooting of Amadou Diallo is leaving the NYPD, the Daily News has learned.
Sgt. Kenneth Boss, who fought for years to get his gun back and be returned to full duty, filed his retirement papers on Friday, police sources said.
Boss' last supervisor, now-retired Inspector Jimmy Coan, who headed the Aviation Unit, said Boss decided to retire and be a stay at home dad to his two kids. He is married to a police officer.
Boss could not immediately be reached for comment.
Boss was one of four cops who fired 41 shots at Diallo in the vestibule of his Bronx building on Feb. 4, 1999, in the mistaken belief that he was armed. He was hit 19 times.
Diallo, a sock vendor from Guinea, was holding his wallet, not a gun as police suspected, when they approached him. The cops said they were looking for a wanted rapist and thought Diallo was acting suspiciously.
The shooting sparked weeks of protests outside police headquarters at One Police Plaza that resulted in nearly 1,200 arrests.
Boss and his colleagues in the now-disbanded Street Crime Unit were indicted for murder, but were later acquitted in the racially charged case. Boss and Officers Sean Carroll, Edward McMellon and Richard Murphy are white. Diallo was black.
Boss, who fired five times, was the only one to remain a cop. Still, he couldn't get off modified assignment with the NYPD and worked a desk job with no gun and shield.
He sued the department in 2007. In 2012, 13 years after Diallo was killed, then-Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly agreed to give Boss his 9mm service weapon.
Boss spent most of the rest of his 25-year career in the Aviation Unit. A Marine reservist, he did a tour in Iraq.
When Boss was promoted to sergeant in December 2015, Diallo's mother, Kadiatou Diallo, called it a 'stab in the heart."
But in 2016, when the Sergeants Benevolent Association honored him as a "Sergeant of the Year" for rappelling from a helicopter and rescuing a couple stranded on an island in Jamaica Bay, the still-grieving mother acknowledged Boss's heroics and said it might be time to meet him.
The meeting never happened.
Coan said Boss was receptive to the idea of meeting Diallo's mother, but others were advising him against it.
"(The shooting) always weighed on him," Coan said. "He was the last guy to arrive at the doorway and it always bothered him that he was put in that circumstance.
"But he was an excellent worker at Aviation," Coan said. "To me, he did a great job."
