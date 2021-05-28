For Memorial Day 2021, The Wenatchee World researched the area’s military history to compile a list of those who died while deployed to war. Explore the project here.
Memorial Day — unless you personally know someone who died in service, I imagine the holiday can feel a bit faceless. Who exactly are these people we’re remembering? How many lives has our community given?
For the last year, I’ve been trying to answer those questions by researching local military members killed while deployed during wartime to maybe bring more meaning to Memorial Day.
For me, the “why” behind this project dates back 18 years.
I served in the Marine Corps from 2003 to 2007. When I shipped off to boot camp, the war in Iraq was three months old. I deployed to Al-Anbar Province twice: First in 2005 for about three months and then from Aug. 2006 to Feb. 2007.
I didn’t see combat and I try not to overstate what my service entailed. By my count, I know four guys who died in Iraq. It’d be disingenuous to say we were friends, but I knew them and they were good people.
I know two more who died by suicide after they left the Marine Corps — one of whom I was particularly close to. I was also witness to a recruit suicide in basic training.
Compared to my peers, I think I had an average experience. Maybe even below average. I imagine there are an awful lot who served in Iraq and Afghanistan who wish their personal list was as short as mine.
On Memorial Day, I tend to find myself reflecting on my service and thinking of those in my generation who didn’t make it back. I think about the cost of war.
Last year on Memorial Day, The New York Times published the names of 1,000 people who died of COVID-19 to mark the passing of 100,000 deaths in the U.S.
At the time, I was essentially marooned at home by coronavirus restrictions. That list spawned an idea: Tracking down as many service members as possible from Chelan and Douglas counties who died while deployed to war.
It seemed doable under those simple parameters. Our area is relatively small and didn’t begin to develop in earnest until the 1890s when the Great Northern Railroad began work on a railroad. This list is specific to service members who died while deployed to war. It excludes those who, say, died in training accidents. That’s not meant to denigrate their service. It just kept the project manageable.
So, I began down a rabbit hole. This is the “how:” Hours and hours of online research through the National Archives and Records Administration, a keeper of federal documents, and memorial sites, particularly honorstates.org. A few hours at the Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society. Many more hours flipping through World War I and World War II-era editions of The Wenatchee World. A trip up to the Cashmere Riverside Center to view their memorial to veterans.
As of this writing, I’ve found 201 of our community members who were killed or died overseas. It feels to me like a solid list, but I doubt it’s complete.
I haven’t finished going through our World War II papers and I expect I’ll find new names to add to this list as I continue.
My research thus far has focused on World War I through today. Our newspaper archives date back to the early 1900s; documentation before that will be hard to find and our area’s participation in 19th century wars appears to have been limited.
If you’d like to contribute information to this project, or if you know of a data set I should view, please contact me at ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or (509) 664-7152.
To reemphasize, for this project we’re looking at service members who died while deployed to war. Deaths that occurred in the United States during wartime eras or overseas during peacetime are not included.
It’s also been suggested that I consider adding veteran suicides to this list. I’m open to the idea, but I want and need expressed, explicit permission from the veteran’s family.
Pete O’Cain is a staff writer at The Wenatchee World. He may be contacted at (509) 664-7152, ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or on Twitter@peterocain