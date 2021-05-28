This profile is part of a Memorial Day project remembering the fallen servicemen of Chelan and Douglas counties. See the full project here.
William F. Grill was born March 4, 1896 in Pierce County. His family moved to Wenatchee in 1905 and he graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1913.
Grill enlisted in the army Nov. 17, 1917 at age of 21 and was assigned to the 658th Aero Squadron in San Antonio. His brother Rudolph served in the Army during The Great War, as well.
Grill deployed to Europe in March 1918 and wrote to his family not long after. The letter was published in the April 23, 1918 edition of The Wenatchee World.
The letter reads as follows:
“We received our first mail from home since we crossed the pond and you can bet your life we were some hilarious bunch. I received about four from you along with a bunch of others and I am busy answering them. Today is Sunday and we have most of the day off, outside of going to church this morning, where I went in charge of the other men who went too. These English churches are very pretty and all the people are extraordinarily friendly, so we all like to go. Tonight I am writing at the Y.M.C.A. and a minister from Kansas City has just finished giving us a good talk.
“Well, I suppose you are wondering how we like France and England and while nothing I have seen here can compare to the U.S.A. I can say we certainly like England. The country around here is beautiful and the climate since we came has been great, just like spring. The English people, as I have said, are very friendly, girls especially, and we have no trouble at all when it comes to starting a conversation. Every evening the roads in our camp are crowded with people, mostly girls who come out to visit us. We have many nice chats, but the girls here are nothing like those in the States. I was surprised to see the difference.
“We are living in tents at quite a large camp, taking it easy so far but expect to do some work soon, mostly work about the camp for awhile. How long we will be here, none of us know and neither have we any idea as to when we will start in at the work we are supposed to do. As soon as they get a few more planes going, I guess.
“We soldiers can buy lots of stuff here in camp from the canteens but cannot buy anything in town. For that matter we don’t go to town often as passes are almost impossible to get. Some different from the States where we could always go to town in the evening. What’s the use, though, if the girls come to see you?
“I haven’t received the money you sent me yet. If it is returned to you keep it and spend it. I don’t need it much. Can’t use it anyway and have some with me.
“Oh yes, I am now acting sergeant. Was promoted about a week ago. While I haven’t my warrant yet, I expect it soon. Will let you know when. Pay will then be $44 per. We don’t know a thing more about the war here than you do, possibly not as much.”
Grill died Nov. 18, 1918 of “acute pulmonary oedema” in a French hospital. A Dec. 5, 1918 story in The Wenatchee World speculated his death was caused by exposure to gas. He doesn’t appear to have received a formal promotion to sergeant.