This profile is part of a Memorial Day project remembering the fallen servicemen of Chelan and Douglas counties. See the full project here.
It’s not clear whether Fernis Balcom and Fred Applegarth knew ever each other, but it’s not a stretch of the imagination to believe they did.
Balcom enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1939, Applegarth in 1941.
Both hailed from North Central Washington. Both were assigned to the Far East Air Force’s 5th Air Base Group. Both were held prisoner on the same “hell ship.”
The two North Central Washington men were captured by Japanese forces May 7, 1942 in the Philippines.
In August 1944, Balcom, Applegarth and 748 more Allied prisoners were loaded into the Shinyo Maru, a cargo ship used to transport POWs, according
to “American POWs on Japanese Ships Take a Voyage into Hell” by Lee A. Gladwin and a roster of POWs killed on the ship.
About the same time, the U.S. Navy began intercepting Japanese communications regarding the Shinyo Maru. Information indicated the Shinyo Maru was to travel from Zamboanga to Cebu, a 350-mile trip through the Philippines.
At 2 a.m. Sept. 7, 1942, the Americans learned the Shinyo Maru was transporting 750 troops to Manilla from Cebu. The navy, however, misinterpreted part of the message and did not know those troops were in actuality Allied prisoners.
Two hours later, the U.S.S. Paddle, an American submarine, sighted a convoy of Japanese ships and fired two torpedoes into the Shinyo Maru. As the ship burned, the Japanese fired at those who attempted escape.
Only 82 prisoners survived. Balcom and Applegarth were not among them.
Prisoner ships like the Shinyo Maru became known as “hell ships” on account of their punishing conditions. Cpl. Glenn M. Rauhauser of Chelan County died on another such ship, the Arisan Maru, after it was torpedoed by an American submarine in October 1944. All but eight of the 1,781 prisoners were killed.