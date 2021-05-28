This profile is part of a Memorial Day project remembering the fallen servicemen of Chelan and Douglas counties. See the full project here.
Among the last things Caleb Powers ever did before he was killed by sniper fire in Iraq was talk about life back home in Mansfield.
“He was in a good mood; talking about, you know, farming and biking,” said Brandon Hill, a corpsman in Powers’ infantry platoon. As a corpsman, Hill’s job was to treat the wounded.
On Aug. 17, 2004, the marines took turns on guard duty atop a roof while those off guard duty sat inside an enclosed area. That’s where Powers talked of home.
In military jargon, the marines of 3rd Platoon, Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 4 Marine Regiment were in Ramadi to conduct stability and support operations. Hill described it in simpler terms: their mission was to provide safety to the area and win hearts and minds.
They knew of an insurgent sniper team in the area and didn’t underestimate the threat.
“We were on our A-game,” Hill said.
But an effective sharpshooter inside a dense city can be hard to defend against.
Powers was only a few minutes into a shift of guard duty on a rooftop — a few minutes from talks of home — when he was shot. He was 21.
“When he went out to his area he got shot pretty quickly,” Hill said. “I don’t think they had time to set up or anything.”
Outside of training, deployments and everyday work life, they got to know each other at the barracks where they lived in Camp Pendleton, California. He talked about farming there, too.
Hill recalled the way Powers’ tone changed when he’d speak of plowing the earth on the Waterville Plateau.
“It sounded like he was kind, you know, in |a meditative state,” Hill said.
Hill struggled with the experience of Powers’ death and others from his unit and for several years used alcohol as a coping mechanism before finding religion and sobriety in 2010.
The members of Fox Company remember their lost marines each year on the anniversary of their death. This is usually through Facebook, but five or six years ago they visited Powers’ grave at the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.