This profile is part of a Memorial Day project remembering the fallen servicemen of Chelan and Douglas counties. See the full project here.
A photo of Edwin L. Galarneau was provided to The Wenatchee World in 2013 when his remains were returned from North Korea where he died fighting 63 years before.
The photo shows Galarneau in a set of weathered fatigues, his face is sun-beaten face and he has what appears to be a cigarette tucked between his ear and a head of short, sandy blond hair.
He was no more than 21 at the time. Judging by the angle, he might’ve taken the photo himself.
His path to the 38th parallel was unconventional. Galarneau joined the Air Force at age 17, served two years, returned to Wenatchee to finish high school and then joined the army in 1950.
He was sent to Korea the same year.
After World War II, Korea, previously under Japanese rule, was divided in two. North Korea invaded South Korea in June 1950 after a number of clashes at the border. The fighting lasted three years and cost the lives of more than 5 million soldiers and civilians, including roughly 36,500 Americans.
One of the deadliest engagements for U.S. troops was the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir in central North Korea. “The Frozen Chosin,” as it came to be known, lasted 17 days in frigid November and December weather and claimed the lives of more than 1,000 American soldiers and marines.
Among them was the kid from Wenatchee with sandy blond hair.
Galarneau was a radio repairman with the 57th Field Artillery Battalion, 7th Infantry Division. The unit fought for four days near the Chinese border when they began retreating south. Galarneau was wounded and taken prisoner around Dec. 1, 1950. He’s believed to have died sometime before Christmas.
His remains were identified by DNA in 2012 and returned to the U.S. where he was laid to rest at the Wenatchee Cemetery.
Today, his likeness lives on the memories of living relatives and a few photos made public, like the one shown here: His eyes aimed away from the camera and into the distance, as the war that took him continued to escalate.