This profile is part of a Memorial Day project remembering the fallen servicemen of Chelan and Douglas counties. See the full project here.
An Army sergeant visited the home of Phillip and Ella Bradshaw the first week of March 1971. The news he brought was the worst kind.
Jeff Bradshaw, then 17, was with his mother in Leavenworth when the man in uniform knocked on their door. Intuition told both why he’d come calling.
“I felt it,” Jeff said in an interview earlier this month at his home. “And she knew right instantly before he even told her.”
Their unexpected guest was accompanied by his wife and daughter. Delivering the news would be hard, he told them, and he needed the support.
He confirmed their fears: Phillip’s and Ella’s middle son Paul had been killed in Vietnam. He was 19.
Protocol required the man in uniform to tell Phillip, too. The man in uniform sat at the Bradshaw’s with his wife and daughter and Ella and Jeff while they waited for Phillip to get home from work. And then he delivered the news again.
Scott Bradshaw, the oldest son, received the news from Phillip. Scott was serving in the Navy, stationed in San Francisco.
“I was over at my girlfriend’s house. It was a Sunday,” Scott said in an interview alongside Jeff. He continued, “We got a call from dad and he told me right then that what had happened. The first thing I thought was, ‘Oh [expletive].’”
He was allowed emergency leave and drove home to mourn Paul with his family.
Paul was a rifleman with Company C, 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division.
On March 2, Paul and a small force from his company were ambushed in the jungle of Long Khanh Province as they approached a hidden enemy bunker.
As bullet after bullet after bullet shot out of the bushes, Paul exposed himself to enemy fire to deliver ammunition to members of his team. When he realized three soldiers were stranded, Paul entered the open to draw attention away from them.
In doing so, he was shot and killed. For his actions, Paul was posthumously awarded the Silver Star. It is the third-highest decoration for valor in combat.
Their father was a “larger than life guy” and hard to live up to, Scott said. Scott purposely avoided trying to be his father, but excelled at sports and school. At 6-foot, 4 and 240 pounds, Paul was big and strong, but he was also a bit of a “nerd,” as Scott described him.
Scott thinks joining the Army was Paul’s way of catching up to he and their father.
“He was always trying to follow me in a lot of things, and I think I think this was one where he chose to step out and prove that he was equal or better than us,” Scott said.
Ella thought so, too, in a way. And whether true or not, that perception brought strain to the family.
“Mom said she blamed dad and I for him going over there,” Scott said.
The pain never really went away for any of the Bradshaws.
“Dad died at 84 and every March 2 he suffered,” Jeff said. “And every March 2 until mom died she suffered.”
Ella died in 2020 at 94.
Jeff said his brother’s death still bothers him — “I couldn’t do nothing about it,” he said.
Scott commemorated the 50th anniversary in March by writing about Paul. He described him as “gentle” and someone who loved his family, community and country.
“It’s just something… you move on,” Scott said. “Yeah. You move on.”