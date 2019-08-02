CHICAGO _ Home is where the Cubs want to be right now, especially after another disastrous road trip _ a recurring theme the last 2{ months.
"We're all embarrassed about not winning a road series since May 20," President Theo Epstein said. "And we've lost every single road series against a division opponent this year. Seven series, seven series losses.
"As talented as we are, if we don't fix that, we're not going anywhere. So it's a huge priority for us and we all feel like we've underperformed on the road and that needs to change. That's the reality of it. There is no sugarcoating that at this point of the year. It's gone on so long, you can't just look past it. We have to try some different things and improve our performance on the road."
Like what?
Epstein wasn't sure.
"Trying the same thing over and over again is not working," he said. "We try to shake some things up, either with our preparation or our patterns and whether it's time for more work or less work. I don't know, but we have to try some different things.
"We tend to get some momentum when we get back home and everyone starts feeling better about the team. Maybe we get ahead of ourselves a little bit. We need to have a good homestand. We need to keep our optimism in check until we go out there and prove it on the road. That's where good teams make their mark."
Third baseman Kris Bryant agreed with Epstein's "embarrassed" assessment.
"That's a good word for you to use," he said. "There's a lot of other words I can think of, but of course you're embarrassed. You don't want to have a record like the one we have on the road (21-33), especially if you want to be a good playoff team.
"Of course we're embarrassed of what we've done, but we can still find a way to turn this thing around and make everybody happy."
Manager Joe Maddon believes players are putting too much pressure on themselves and wants them to "chill and just go play a little bit," particularly on offense.
"I've never really done anything well (being) uptight in my life," he said. "A baseball player can't either, especially if you play every day."
Epstein said Jason Heyward, who led off Friday's game against the Brewers with a home run into the basket in left field, is the best option at the top of the order and is "embracing" the opportunity to spark the offense.
Epstein noted holes at second base and center field have been key issues this season and said the Cubs will "reshape the distribution of at-bats" over the final two months. That probably means less playing time for Albert Almora Jr. and Ian Happ with Nicholas Castellanos now in right field and Heyward moving to center.
"Absent adding a star, you can also make performances better by redistributing the at-bats, by making sure the at-bats go to guys that have a chance to perform," Epstein said.
Maddon said he would bring back his traditional "American Legion Week" during the Aug. 20-25 homestand in which players are given leeway to report to the clubhouse whenever they feel like before games. It's meant to give them a break during the dog days of August.
Is there anything else Maddon can do that he hasn't tried?
"There's only 24 hours," he said with a laugh. "Honestly, the process employed right now, not just me but among the coaches and everyone else, we've just got to go do it. There's no new method. There's no genie in a bottle anywhere. Organically we have to do it ourselves. Go play it hard, play it right, play it fundamentally sound. Get the ball on the barrel and see what happens."
On the bright side, Maddon pointed out the Cubs entered Friday only one game back in the National League Central despite underachieving most of the season.
"So in spite of not playing our best baseball, we're still not in a bad position based on the division itself," he said.
Epstein believes players have all been "accountable" and everyone knows what is at stake.
"It's right there in front of us," he said. "We need to find a way to play a lot better on the road in the last two months if we want to get where we all want to go."
