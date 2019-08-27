Aug. 27-- Aug. 27--If you bought an air conditioner in a panic earlier this year, you may yet have a chance to use it. The Puget Sound region could see temperatures soar this week, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.
With a high-pressure ridge over Puget Sound, winds coming from the warm interior and no rain in sight, the weather service is predicting temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday in Seattle, and even into the low 90s on Wednesday in some areas south of Seattle, such as Olympia and Chehalis.
While there's a chance the region could break Tuesday's record high of 88 degrees, it's unlikely Wednesday will break its record of 95 degrees.
"I don't think we'll see that," weather-service meteorologist Courtney Obergfell said. "Right now we're forecasting below that."
The overnight low is expected to drop to about 60 degrees on Tuesday and the low to mid-60s on Wednesday.
The daytime highs and the overnight lows are warm enough that the weather service is warning heat-sensitive people to drink plenty of fluids and take precautions against heat-related illness, Obergfell said.
The predicted heat, combined with low humidity, will also mean increased risk for wildfires, according to the weather service. Outdoor burning is not recommended in the western slopes of the Cascades, where a fire weather watch was issued for Wednesday.
When the high-pressure ridge shifts south toward the end of the week, the Puget Sound region will remain dry and warm, but temperatures will start to cool down slightly Thursday and Friday, Obergfell said.
The highs on Thursday and Friday are predicted to be about 80 degrees.
It's a little too soon to say definitively what Labor Day weekend will bring, but Obergfell said it's likely to remain dry and warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.
No need to stress, cool-blooded Seattleites. "It's not a prolonged heat wave," Obergfell said, "just a few days of summer."