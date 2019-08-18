Phil Mickelson has made it to the final stage of the FedEx Cup nine times in his career, but not this year. And not for fourth time in the last six years _ well, he is 48 now, you know. As he Tweeted out Sunday morning, after being rousted from his hotel following a lightning strike that singed the place, that was "the only thing of mine on fire this week." He shot 71 Sunday, finishing T-58 at the BMW and 47th in FedEx standings.
As in 2018, Jordan Spieth will again miss Atlanta, the uninspiring second act of his career continuing. Another winless season _ his second straight since the 2017 British Open victory. Needing a top-6 finish here, he instead finished T-40th (shooting 70 Sunday).
For the first time in seven years Jason Day, a distant 50th in points, didn't make the field.
Thomas managed to jump up 14 spots in the points this one week, second only to Hideki Matsuyama's 18-place leap (his third-place finish at the BMW bolting him from 33rd to 15th). For Thomas, that amounted to a difference between starting next week at 10 under or 3 under.
At the other end of the top 30, consider the big moves this week by Lucas Glover (from 41st to 29th in points) and Jason Kokrak (from 32nd to 30th) to make the Tour Championship cut and acquire the playing privileges _ including a Masters invitation _ that come with it.
But right now in the golf bag of life, it's Thomas who has the mink head covers.
